Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 55,378 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 44.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 180,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,378 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $16,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,519,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,469,000 after acquiring an additional 222,761 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 28.9% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,778,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,668,000 after acquiring an additional 622,496 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 70.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,208,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,202,000 after acquiring an additional 500,366 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 597,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 8.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 575,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,228,000 after acquiring an additional 45,228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Insperity news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total value of $1,691,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,951.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $1,650,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,411 shares of company stock worth $4,844,427. Insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSP opened at $113.60 on Tuesday. Insperity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.44 and a 12 month high of $114.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.84 and its 200 day moving average is $94.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 39.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.50.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.25. Insperity had a return on equity of 180.52% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Insperity’s payout ratio is 50.85%.

NSP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Insperity from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.77.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

