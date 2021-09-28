PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Position Reduced by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 665.1% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 24,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 21,482 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 16.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,182,000 after purchasing an additional 13,249 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the first quarter worth $712,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 3,137.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 355.2% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

In other PriceSmart news, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $861,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,837,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,381,714.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 9,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $862,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,787 shares of company stock worth $7,762,692. Corporate insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

PSMT stock opened at $81.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. PriceSmart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.94 and a fifty-two week high of $104.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.86.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $895.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

PriceSmart Profile

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

