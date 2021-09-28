Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Shares Sold by Pier Capital LLC

Pier Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 127,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,535 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Power Integrations worth $10,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in POWI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 8.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Power Integrations during the first quarter worth $494,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 282.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 36,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,970,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $812,403,000 after purchasing an additional 391,459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

POWI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Power Integrations has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI traded down $3.52 on Tuesday, hitting $102.66. 2,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,124. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.61 and its 200 day moving average is $87.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 52.56 and a beta of 0.94. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.93 and a 1-year high of $110.66.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $180.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.43 million. Equities analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.62%.

In other news, Director Steven Sharp sold 4,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total transaction of $531,319.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,340,269.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,093 shares of company stock worth $2,391,854 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

