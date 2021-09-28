Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Coverage Initiated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the clothing resale marketplace’s stock.

POSH has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Poshmark in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Poshmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Poshmark from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.88.

Shares of POSH opened at $24.01 on Tuesday. Poshmark has a one year low of $23.27 and a one year high of $104.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.34.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.33 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Poshmark will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Anan Kashyap sold 6,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $267,584.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Manish Chandra sold 3,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $144,716.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 614,475 shares of company stock worth $18,342,184.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Poshmark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Poshmark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Poshmark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Poshmark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Poshmark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.36% of the company’s stock.

Poshmark Company Profile

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

