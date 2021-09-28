Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $27.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is an investment company. It focuses on investment in consumer products, food and beverages, heathcare, logistics and distribution, media, telecommunication, education, aerospace and defense, industrial and environmental industries. Portman Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as KCAP Financial Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of PTMN stock opened at $24.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.60. Portman Ridge Finance has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $25.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.48 million, a PE ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 8.29, a current ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.55 million for the quarter. Portman Ridge Finance had a net margin of 112.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. Analysts anticipate that Portman Ridge Finance will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Portman Ridge Finance’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Portman Ridge Finance during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Portman Ridge Finance during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Portman Ridge Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Portman Ridge Finance by 54.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in Portman Ridge Finance by 118.9% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 22,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. 13.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Portman Ridge Finance Company Profile

Portman Ridge Finance Corp seeks investment opportunities in companies located in the US with EBITDA ranging from $5 million to $25 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/ defense, business services, consumer products, education, food & beverage, healthcare, industrial & environmental services, logistic & distribution and media & telecommunications.

