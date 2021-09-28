Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 418,158 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 32,134 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.17% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $67,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 24.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,839 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $307,000. 86.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PXD traded up $1.41 on Tuesday, reaching $169.43. 42,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,466,437. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $76.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.38 and its 200-day moving average is $154.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.33 billion, a PE ratio of 124.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was up 298.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 368.29%.

PXD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.57.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

