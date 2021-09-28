Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stock Holdings Raised by Strategy Capital LLC

Strategy Capital LLC lifted its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,512,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,063 shares during the quarter. Pinterest makes up approximately 12.2% of Strategy Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Strategy Capital LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Pinterest worth $119,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 412.9% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 350.6% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 159.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 86.9% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 64.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.40.

Shares of NYSE:PINS traded down $1.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.17. The stock had a trading volume of 306,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,868,929. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.06 and a 12-month high of $89.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.62 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.54.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $613.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.93 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,823 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $153,655.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,500 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total value of $2,970,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,970,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 822,831 shares of company stock valued at $53,144,633. 8.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

