Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) traded down 7.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $89.05 and last traded at $89.05. 259,743 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 7,802,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.32.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Pinduoduo from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.27.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.94. The company has a market capitalization of $110.11 billion, a PE ratio of -250.61 and a beta of 1.43.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $3.07. The business had revenue of $23.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.53 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDD. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 9.6% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,773,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,462,000 after acquiring an additional 154,829 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 79.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 771,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,902,000 after acquiring an additional 342,069 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,459,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Pinduoduo by 996.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,356,000 after buying an additional 63,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Pinduoduo by 2.8% in the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,402,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,149,000 after buying an additional 38,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo Company Profile (NASDAQ:PDD)

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.