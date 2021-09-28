Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Acquired by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 259.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,721 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $3,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 2.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,453,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,487,102,000 after purchasing an additional 585,975 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 9.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,369,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,076 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 7.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,663,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,168,000 after purchasing an additional 387,647 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 53.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,314,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 0.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,520,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,422,000 after purchasing an additional 8,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PDD shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Pinduoduo from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD opened at $96.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.31 billion, a PE ratio of -267.56 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pinduoduo Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.89 and a twelve month high of $212.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.94.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $3.07. The business had revenue of $23.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.53 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

