Pier Capital LLC Trims Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Pier Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 423,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,619 shares during the period. WillScot Mobile Mini makes up approximately 1.2% of Pier Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $11,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WSC. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,221,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,145,000 after acquiring an additional 940,210 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,463,000 after purchasing an additional 260,232 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 456,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,670,000 after buying an additional 46,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 12,952.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on WSC. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.72. 40,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,805,839. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.56. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.06 and a 12 month high of $32.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.20 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 5.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 2,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $58,275,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 38,443 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total value of $1,082,170.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,963,576.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,028,301 shares of company stock valued at $788,506,166 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

