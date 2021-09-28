Pier Capital LLC Sells 119,658 Shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Pier Capital LLC reduced its stake in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) by 20.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 474,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 119,658 shares during the period. Avid Bioservices comprises 1.2% of Pier Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Avid Bioservices were worth $12,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $616,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Avid Bioservices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $368,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Avid Bioservices by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 35,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,167,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,970,000 after acquiring an additional 321,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 8.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,203,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,942,000 after acquiring an additional 89,430 shares during the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 7,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $184,571.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel R. Hart sold 5,409 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $138,524.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,317 shares of company stock worth $801,093 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CDMO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of CDMO traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $21.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,367. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 265.66 and a beta of 2.19. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.99 and a 12-month high of $28.36.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The firm had revenue of $30.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Analysts expect that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

