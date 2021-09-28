Pier Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Pier Capital LLC increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 280,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,215 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $10,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 231,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,968,000 after acquiring an additional 12,852 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 98.2% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 382,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,430,000 after acquiring an additional 189,490 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,617,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,956,000 after acquiring an additional 216,496 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 15,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 203.2% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 66,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after buying an additional 44,811 shares in the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TGTX traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.78. 20,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,520. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.41. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $21.06 and a one year high of $56.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 2.11.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.11). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 90.75% and a negative net margin of 14,271.13%. The company had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

TGTX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

