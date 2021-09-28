Pier Capital LLC Invests $13.02 Million in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 95,651 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,016,000. Everbridge comprises 1.3% of Pier Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Pier Capital LLC owned 0.25% of Everbridge at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 15.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 174,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,528,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,254,000 after purchasing an additional 70,223 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 100.0% during the second quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,412,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period.

Everbridge stock traded down $5.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,769. Everbridge, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.17 and a 12 month high of $178.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -55.35 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.61.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.26. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $86.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 2,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.67, for a total transaction of $426,412.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,525.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Phillip E. Huff sold 2,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.76, for a total value of $407,120.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,787 shares of company stock worth $2,038,917 in the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EVBG shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens upped their price objective on Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.90.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

