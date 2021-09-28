Pier Capital LLC Has $9.96 Million Stock Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Pier Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,293 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $9,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 1st quarter worth about $66,745,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in HealthEquity by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,434,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,536,000 after acquiring an additional 426,446 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in HealthEquity in the 1st quarter valued at $20,623,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 33.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,197,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,396,000 after acquiring an additional 301,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,376,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,603,000 after acquiring an additional 293,149 shares during the last quarter.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HQY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.70.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.37. The stock had a trading volume of 16,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,408. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.87. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.65 and a 1 year high of $93.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,649.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.65.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. HealthEquity’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $372,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ian Sacks sold 10,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total value of $764,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 149,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,447,187.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,288,740. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.