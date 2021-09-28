Pier Capital LLC Has $11.24 Million Position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Pier Capital LLC reduced its stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,971 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,421 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC owned about 0.17% of BlackLine worth $11,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in BlackLine by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in BlackLine by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners raised its holdings in BlackLine by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 8,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in BlackLine by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 318,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,430,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in BlackLine by 946.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 551,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,781,000 after purchasing an additional 498,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

BL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.30.

Shares of BL stock traded down $3.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.06. The company had a trading volume of 6,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,033. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.34 and a beta of 0.89. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.33 and a 52 week high of $154.61.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.09. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $102.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.99 million. On average, research analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackLine news, insider Therese Tucker sold 61,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total value of $7,315,903.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 156,223 shares in the company, valued at $18,509,301.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 23,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.93, for a total value of $2,518,330.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 53,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,748,028.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 206,395 shares of company stock valued at $23,867,640. Insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

