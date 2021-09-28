Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.23% of Photronics worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Photronics by 36.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 138,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 36,696 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 2.2% in the second quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 380,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 19.9% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 42,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 7,077 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 54.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 203,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 71,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 12.0% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 439,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,799,000 after purchasing an additional 46,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Photronics alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLAB. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

NASDAQ PLAB opened at $14.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $868.34 million, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Photronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $15.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.21.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $170.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.33 million. Photronics had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 3.93%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John P. Jordan sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $38,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 134,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,605.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total transaction of $51,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 117,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,824.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,035,621 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Photronics Profile

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.