PhiloSmith Capital Corp Boosts Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

PhiloSmith Capital Corp boosted its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares during the period. RenaissanceRe accounts for 7.3% of PhiloSmith Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. PhiloSmith Capital Corp owned 0.24% of RenaissanceRe worth $16,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 72.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,756,000 after purchasing an additional 25,725 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the first quarter worth $873,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 21.4% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 25,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 15.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 175,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,135,000 after purchasing an additional 24,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNR stock traded down $1.01 on Tuesday, hitting $138.79. 8,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,936. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.52. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $139.69 and a one year high of $185.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.90. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,200.00%.

A number of brokerages have commented on RNR. cut their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.71.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

