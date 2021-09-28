PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 140,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,135 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PCG. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in PG&E during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in PG&E by 656.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in PG&E during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PG&E during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, GenTrust LLC purchased a new position in PG&E during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PG&E alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PCG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PG&E from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PG&E from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PG&E currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.64.

PCG stock opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. PG&E Co. has a 1 year low of $8.24 and a 1 year high of $12.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.24. The firm has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.39.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). PG&E had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert C. Flexon bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $92,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,299 shares in the company, valued at $476,054.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PG&E

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.