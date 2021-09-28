PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 355,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,675 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in PG&E were worth $3,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jabodon PT Co. acquired a new position in PG&E during the first quarter worth about $1,365,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in PG&E by 4.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 545,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,550,000 after acquiring an additional 23,030 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in PG&E by 6.4% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 793,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,071,000 after acquiring an additional 47,639 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in PG&E by 7.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,713,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $418,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in PG&E by 12.3% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,357,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,603,000 after acquiring an additional 258,338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PCG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PG&E from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PG&E from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.64.

PG&E stock opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.66. PG&E Co. has a 1 year low of $8.24 and a 1 year high of $12.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.24. The company has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.39.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). PG&E had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other PG&E news, Director Robert C. Flexon acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $92,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,299 shares in the company, valued at $476,054.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PG&E

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

