Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,087,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 65,603 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $42,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 11.6% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 504,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,757,000 after purchasing an additional 52,362 shares during the period. Cito Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 38,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,090,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,925,000 after acquiring an additional 88,276 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,461,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,950,000 after acquiring an additional 40,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 7.1% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 7,456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of PFE stock opened at $43.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $51.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.97. The stock has a market cap of $244.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.85.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.