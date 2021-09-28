PermRock Royalty Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PRT)

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

PermRock Royalty Trust has a payout ratio of 57.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE:PRT opened at $6.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $82.27 million, a P/E ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.63. PermRock Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $7.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.39.

PermRock Royalty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on November 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

