PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Receives $150.09 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $150.09.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $172.11 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.86 price target (down previously from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

In related news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total value of $1,124,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total transaction of $777,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 430,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,165,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 21.8% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKI stock traded down $3.26 on Thursday, reaching $173.29. 16,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,833. The company has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $181.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.01. PerkinElmer has a 1 year low of $119.94 and a 1 year high of $192.00.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.43. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.37%.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

