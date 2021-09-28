PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Given New $158.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $161.08.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $152.72 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70. PepsiCo has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $159.63.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.90%.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

