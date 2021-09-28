Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$42.91.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PPL. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline to a “neutral” rating and set a C$46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$43.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$43.50 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$42.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.80, for a total value of C$278,614.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$318,416. Insiders have purchased 274 shares of company stock valued at $9,570 over the last 90 days.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock traded down C$0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$40.15. The company had a trading volume of 449,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292,133. The company has a market cap of C$22.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$39.78 and its 200-day moving average is C$38.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.97, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.69. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of C$26.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.67.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.21). The company had revenue of C$1.95 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.5699999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is -291.33%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

