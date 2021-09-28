Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,840,434 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 378,554 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.52% of Pembina Pipeline worth $111,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter valued at $267,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 2.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 480,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,852,000 after buying an additional 11,980 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 7.0% in the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,721,292 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,712,000 after buying an additional 112,930 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter valued at $583,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter valued at $12,217,000. Institutional investors own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PBA opened at $31.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52-week low of $20.09 and a 52-week high of $34.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.23. The firm has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.50.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.16). Pembina Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 136.05%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Securities began coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC raised Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

