Peak Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.09

Peak Fintech Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.09 and last traded at $9.09, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.09.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.27.

Peak Fintech Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PKKFF)

Peak Fintech Group, Inc is an information technology portfolio management company, which engages in assembling, financing, and managing a portfolio of companies and assets in some of the tech sectors. It operates through the following segments: Fintech Platform, Financial Services, and Other. The Fintech Platform segment comprises procurement and distribution of products within a specific supply chain or facilitating transactions in the commercial lending industry through technology platforms.

