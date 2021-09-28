Paula Bell Acquires 42 Shares of Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) Stock

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) insider Paula Bell acquired 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 299 ($3.91) per share, with a total value of £125.58 ($164.07).

Paula Bell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Spirent Communications alerts:

On Tuesday, August 24th, Paula Bell acquired 42 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 296 ($3.87) per share, with a total value of £124.32 ($162.42).

On Wednesday, August 11th, Paula Bell sold 140,000 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.79), for a total value of £406,000 ($530,441.60).

On Monday, July 26th, Paula Bell purchased 48 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 261 ($3.41) per share, for a total transaction of £125.28 ($163.68).

SPT stock opened at GBX 286 ($3.74) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 284.43 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 432.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. Spirent Communications plc has a 12-month low of GBX 225.50 ($2.95) and a 12-month high of GBX 310.60 ($4.06). The company has a market capitalization of £1.75 billion and a PE ratio of 29.18.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a GBX 1.72 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 0.67%. Spirent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.62%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Spirent Communications from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 430 ($5.62) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

About Spirent Communications

Spirent Communications plc provides test, assurance, and analytics solutions for devices and networks in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Networks & Security and Lifecycle Service Assurance segments. The Networks & Security segment provides high-speed Ethernet/IP performance testing for the development and validation of new equipment, networks, and applications for cloud and mobile; consulting services, test tools, methodologies, and security validation solutions; global navigation satellite system (GNSS) simulation products; and positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) solutions, as well as develops test methodologies, tools, and services for virtualized networks and cloud.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Spirent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.