Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Trading Up 3.3% This Week (PSG)

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a market cap of $83.80 million and approximately $20.35 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $26.98 or 0.00063689 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Profile

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,106,350 coins. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is medium.com/socios . The official website for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Coin Trading

