ParallelCoin (DUO) Price Hits $0.0629 on Major Exchanges

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded up 19.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. Over the last seven days, ParallelCoin has traded 27.2% lower against the dollar. ParallelCoin has a market capitalization of $19,787.70 and approximately $14.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ParallelCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0629 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ParallelCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $147.53 or 0.00350274 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006381 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000690 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000111 BTC.

ParallelCoin Coin Profile

ParallelCoin (CRYPTO:DUO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official website is parallelcoin.info . ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Parallelcoin is a new digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Parallelcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Parallelcoin is also the name of the open source software which enables the use of this currency. “

Buying and Selling ParallelCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParallelCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParallelCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ParallelCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParallelCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.