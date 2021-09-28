PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Shares Gap Down to $64.99

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $64.99, but opened at $62.61. PAR Technology shares last traded at $62.49, with a volume of 1,216 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.
The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.39 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.13.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAR. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PAR Technology by 8,911.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of PAR Technology by 24.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in PAR Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.
About PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR)
PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.
