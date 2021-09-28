PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Shares Gap Down to $64.99

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $64.99, but opened at $62.61. PAR Technology shares last traded at $62.49, with a volume of 1,216 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.39 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.13.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 13.28% and a negative net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $68.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.06 million. As a group, analysts predict that PAR Technology Co. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAR. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PAR Technology by 8,911.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of PAR Technology by 24.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in PAR Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

About PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR)

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

