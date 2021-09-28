Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $73.10

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 73.10 ($0.96) and last traded at GBX 72.60 ($0.95), with a volume of 14623035 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62.40 ($0.82).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Pantheon Resources from GBX 115 ($1.50) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

The company has a market cap of £506.43 million and a PE ratio of -24.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 56.07 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 43.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. It owns 100% interests in Greater Alkaid project located in Alaska; and approximately 66,000 acres in the State of Alaska's North Slope. The company also holds interests in Tyler and Polk Counties, East Texas.

