Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,400 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,494,000 after purchasing an additional 30,583 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,989,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,211,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,990,000 after acquiring an additional 20,785 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 999,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,437,000 after acquiring an additional 7,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 888,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,037,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $195.78 on Tuesday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.01 and a 12-month high of $199.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.65. The company has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.95%.

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nasdaq from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.81.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.66, for a total transaction of $375,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.65, for a total value of $170,102.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,411 shares of company stock worth $1,800,404. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.