Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 115,497 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 315.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tutor Perini in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Tutor Perini by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in Tutor Perini by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 15,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $695,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $2,055,500. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TPC stock opened at $13.59 on Tuesday. Tutor Perini Co. has a 12-month low of $10.79 and a 12-month high of $20.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $694.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.18.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tutor Perini Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2969 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

