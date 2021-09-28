Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HAS. FMR LLC raised its position in Hasbro by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Hasbro by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Hasbro by 415.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Hasbro by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 68,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,631,000 after purchasing an additional 8,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Hasbro by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

HAS opened at $94.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.29 and a 52 week high of $104.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 7.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

In other Hasbro news, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $1,144,414.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,114,289.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $21,258,696.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 352,459 shares in the company, valued at $35,615,981.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HAS shares. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $101.45 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist increased their price target on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $101.45 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.22.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

