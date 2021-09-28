Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CBSH. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 36.5% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 26,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 7,009 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $4,616,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 7.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,802,000 after purchasing an additional 7,018 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.9% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 35,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 66.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CBSH stock opened at $70.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.97. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.56 and a 52-week high of $83.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.17.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.36. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 39.73%. The company had revenue of $347.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 36.08%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CBSH. Zacks Investment Research cut Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.20.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

