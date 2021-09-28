Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,367 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 36,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $9,548,761.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,377,442.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.95, for a total transaction of $3,205,085.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 213,312 shares of company stock valued at $53,948,479. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $241.46 on Tuesday. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.08 and a 12-month high of $294.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $250.23 and a 200-day moving average of $242.45.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.16 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

OKTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Okta from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Summit Insights boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $265.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.67.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

