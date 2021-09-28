Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,695 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Powell Industries worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of POWL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Powell Industries by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in Powell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Powell Industries by 444.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Powell Industries by 60.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the first quarter worth about $206,000. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of POWL stock opened at $25.85 on Tuesday. Powell Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $23.07 and a one year high of $37.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 861.67 and a beta of 1.29.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.18). Powell Industries had a return on equity of 0.12% and a net margin of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $115.81 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Powell Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc engages in the development, design, manufacture, and provision of services of custom-engineered products and systems. Its products include integrated power control room substation, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgear and control gear, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems.

