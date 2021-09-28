Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PACB. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.17.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $26.11 on Monday. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $53.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.72 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 25.78, a current ratio of 26.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.72 and its 200-day moving average is $29.80.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a negative net margin of 72.96%. The company had revenue of $30.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.