PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 14.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in PACCAR by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 32,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in PACCAR by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 10.5% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 9.4% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 8.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on PCAR shares. Vertical Research raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PACCAR from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research raised PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on PACCAR from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.10.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $81.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $78.72 and a fifty-two week high of $103.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.42 and a 200 day moving average of $88.42.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.