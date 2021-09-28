PAC Protocol (PAC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $524,398.00

PAC Protocol (CURRENCY:PAC) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. One PAC Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0107 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. PAC Protocol has a total market cap of $165.79 million and approximately $524,398.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PAC Protocol has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00015819 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001356 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000315 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000105 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00007163 BTC.

PAC Protocol Coin Profile

PAC Protocol (PAC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 15,472,064,345 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

PAC Protocol Coin Trading

