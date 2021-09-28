Oxygen Price Tops $1.99 on Major Exchanges (OXY)

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 28th. Over the last week, Oxygen has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. One Oxygen coin can currently be purchased for $1.99 or 0.00004735 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxygen has a market capitalization of $116.48 million and $933,196.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00009185 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003495 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000140 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000045 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000075 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Coin Profile

Oxygen (CRYPTO:OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 58,413,969 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Buying and Selling Oxygen

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxygen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxygen using one of the exchanges listed above.

