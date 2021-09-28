Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on OXINF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oxford Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oxford Instruments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

OXINF remained flat at $$33.67 during trading on Tuesday. Oxford Instruments has a one year low of $21.35 and a one year high of $37.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.18.

Oxford Instruments Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, rental, sale, and service of high technology tools and systems. It operates through the following segments: Materials and Characterization; Research and Discovery; and Service and Healthcare. The Materials and Characterization segment focuses on applied research and development, and commercial customers, enabling the fabrication, and characterization of materials and devices down to the atomic scale.

