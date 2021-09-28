Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) Research Coverage Started at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

OSMT opened at $2.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.46 and its 200-day moving average is $3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $186.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.69. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $6.49.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $11.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.50 million. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 71.48% and a negative return on equity of 43.86%. Research analysts expect that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 6,455 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 147.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 6,515 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 973,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after buying an additional 6,595 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC boosted its position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 30,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 12,027 shares during the last quarter. 7.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Osmotica Pharmaceuticals

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of products for neurology and women’s health. Its products include Upneeq, M-72, Arbaclofen ER, OS870, Divigel, OB Complete, Methylphenidate ER, Venlafaxine ER tablets (VERT), Hydromorphone ER, Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate, Oxybutynin ER, Prescription Prenatal Vitamins, Chlorzoxazone (Lorzone AG), Tramadol ER (ConZip AG), Nitrofurantoin and Osmodex ANDAs.

