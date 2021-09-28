Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Shares Gap Up to $18.20

Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.20, but opened at $18.89. Orion Engineered Carbons shares last traded at $18.94, with a volume of 1,659 shares changing hands.
A number of analysts have recently commented on OEC shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.20.
The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.94.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 172.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 33,636 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 475,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,379,000 after acquiring an additional 93,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile (NYSE:OEC)
Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.
