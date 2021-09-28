Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Shares Gap Up to $18.20

Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.20, but opened at $18.89. Orion Engineered Carbons shares last traded at $18.94, with a volume of 1,659 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OEC shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.94.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 53.58%. The firm had revenue of $400.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 172.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 33,636 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 475,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,379,000 after acquiring an additional 93,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile (NYSE:OEC)

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

