Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oriental Land Co., Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels primarily in Japan. Oriental Land Co. is headquartered in Urayasu, Japan. “

Get Oriental Land alerts:

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Oriental Land from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

OTCMKTS OLCLY opened at $31.58 on Friday. Oriental Land has a 12 month low of $27.15 and a 12 month high of $34.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.43 billion, a PE ratio of -157.89 and a beta of 0.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.33.

Oriental Land Company Profile

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. engages in the operation and management of leisure facilities. It operates through the following segments: Theme Parks, Hotels and Others. The Theme Parks segment operates Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks. The Hotels segment manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Disney Ambassador Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, and Palm & Fountain Terrace Hotel.

Read More: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oriental Land (OLCLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oriental Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oriental Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.