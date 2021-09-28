Online Vacation Center (OTCMKTS:ONVC) Stock Price Down 14%

Online Vacation Center Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:ONVC) dropped 14% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.15 and last traded at $2.15. Approximately 8,817 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 495% from the average daily volume of 1,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.36.

Online Vacation Center Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ONVC)

Online Vacation Center Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of vacation travel services. Its portfolio of travel companies include: Online Vacation Center; Enrichment Journeys; Dunhill Vacations News; Luxury Link; Home Based Travel Experts; and Expedia Cruise Ship Centers. The company was founded by Edward B.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Online Vacation Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Online Vacation Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.