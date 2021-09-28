Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,739,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 427,975 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.73% of Old Republic International worth $740,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,801,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $170,388,000 after purchasing an additional 40,903 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,355,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,646,000 after purchasing an additional 198,895 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,055,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,578,000 after purchasing an additional 65,387 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,050,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,461,000 after purchasing an additional 40,594 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,983,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,989,000 after purchasing an additional 336,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ORI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Old Republic International in a report on Monday, July 26th.

In other news, Chairman Rande Keith Yeager sold 267,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $7,011,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 97,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,259.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Karl W. Mueller sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $1,182,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,340.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,350 shares of company stock valued at $60,684 and have sold 578,820 shares valued at $15,262,617. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORI stock opened at $23.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.84. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $14.40 and a 12-month high of $26.69.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 17.77%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

