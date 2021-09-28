Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $26.39

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.39 and traded as high as $27.38. Ohio Valley Banc shares last traded at $27.38, with a volume of 559 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ohio Valley Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $131.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.24.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.72 million during the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 23.94% and a return on equity of 9.80%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 243.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 10,652.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ohio Valley Bank Co The firm operates through the following segments: Banking and Consumer Finance. It also offers non-banking activities, such as securities underwriting and dealing activities, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking and equity investment activities.

