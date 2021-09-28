OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.10

OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.10 and traded as high as $10.48. OFS Capital shares last traded at $10.39, with a volume of 74,101 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OFS shares. TheStreet raised shares of OFS Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of OFS Capital in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of OFS Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OFS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.38 million, a P/E ratio of 2.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. OFS Capital had a net margin of 125.91% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $11.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.65 million. On average, analysts predict that OFS Capital Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.35%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in OFS Capital in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of OFS Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OFS Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in OFS Capital by 542.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 14,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in OFS Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. 14.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OFS Capital Corporation, formerly OFS Capital, LLC (OFS Capital), is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments.

