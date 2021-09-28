O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.70-1.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.72. O-I Glass also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.700-$1.750 EPS.

Shares of OI stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,151,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.70. O-I Glass has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $19.46.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 76.08% and a net margin of 5.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that O-I Glass will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities raised O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist started coverage on O-I Glass in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a positive rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of O-I Glass from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.13.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.